Art
Art by Alexandra S. Machuca

Alexandra S. Machuca is the cover artist for San Antonio Review's fourth print issue.

Alexandra S. Machuca’s painting “Revolucion” (below) is featured as cover art on San Antonio Review (Volume IV, Fall 2020).

A painting entitled “Revolución,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

“Revolución,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

Based on an image from Amalia Hernández’s Ballet Folklorico de México (revolución), the piece was created as a healing process regarding the political situation of the United States at the time.

A painting of “Jemzi and Tony, Colima,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

“Jemzi and Tony, Colima,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

Jemzi and Tony are a couple from UCSC who performed the region of Colima, Mexico in 2019.

A painting of “Gen and Hung, Chihuahua,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

“Gen and Hung, Chihuahua,” Acrylic on canvas, 16×20, Alexandra S. Machuca

Genesis and Hung were two UCSC Grupo Folklórico students and dancers who performed the region of Chihuahua, Mexico.

A painting of "Wendy, Nayarit Mestizo,” 16x20, acrylic on canvas, Alexandra S. Machuca

"Wendy, Nayarit Mestizo,” 16x20, acrylic on canvas, Alexandra S. Machuca

This portrait was based on a photo taken of Wendy after her first performance of Nayarit Mestizo.

Alexandra S. Machuca is a Xicana artist who lives in Bakersfield, California. She recieved a BA in Studio Art from the University of California Santa Cruz and is in the process of applying to law school. Predominantly an acrylic painter, the subjects she chooses revolve around individual members of communities whether they are of her own or admired in their own. None of her pieces are commissions and are often made dedicated to those whose image is presented on the canvas/paper or for friends and colleagues. She expresses that each piece is made with love and an anticapitalist spirit.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
