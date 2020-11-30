Last Walk of the Guard Dog

Nai’a

(by Nai’a, a German Shepherd)

Slow and docile, friend of the sun

more sleep than wake

sluggish, mellow, stupid as a stone dreaming

the hot blood of lobos-pack quickened by the chase

as mighty antlered stag and sleek doe flee

leading panic-stricken squirrels by the score

SQUIRRELS . . . oldest frenemies,

I chomped and gobbled ONE TWO THREE of thee

as thy puny cousins

fled and scurried and worried

YES, these pearly sharpened fangs

will strike thee anon!

ah, the pain again

Carefully now

The ancient grace fades, how opaque I grow

cancer-stiff with this new solitude, as you alone

ponder our love.

Stop! Stop! I am still here. Walk now. Walk again,

for the hunt burns keen

Touch my ears and know

the wind’s rise, my hackled-back bristling.

Constant vigilance

Bark first, whine after . . .

It is Earth’s wish, not mine — my little death is not yours;

not yet. You live long two-legs, but too often poorly.

Yet the rich splendor of yonder pine grove covets and stirs.

Let us dream

Smell what Gaia gifts

Test the breeze, hunt, eat

and know the long quiet sleep

will come, soon

but not just yet

Come now, let us walk . . .

DA Borer roams the shores of the Monterey Bay in California. His creative writing appears in The Write Launch, Montana Mouthful, Sonder Midwest, Dragon Poet Review, Rise Up Review, Coffin Bell Journal and Poetry Now.