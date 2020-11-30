2020 Presidential Debate



A Short Q and A with Author and Cartoonist, Chris Manno

What media do you mainly work with?

Pen and ink, black and white.

What got you started on your current path?

Cartooning all through college, and ever since.

How have things (artistically, life, whatever) changed for you over the past seven months?

Cartoons are a hardcore visual way to unleash the emotions we all feel but can’t always express.

Who to/Where do you look for inspiration?

Current events; life.

What are your major concerns with the world today?

Intolerance.

How does your artwork connect with your larger purpose?

It’s unleashed, sometimes unhinged, but always free-spirited. What more could one ask for in art?

Advice for beginners (of any age)?

Don’t stop drawing what you see and what you believe, no matter what your parents or the nuns in school tell you.

Chris Manno is a freelance cartoonist in Texas. His work has been published worldwide in magazines, books, and digital media.