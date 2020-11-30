Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
ArtInterviews
Published on Nov 02, 2020DOI

2020 Presidential Debate

"Cartoons are a hardcore visual way to unleash the emotions we all feel but can’t always express."

by Chris Manno
Published onNov 02, 2020
2020 Presidential Debate
·


A Short Q and A with Author and Cartoonist, Chris Manno

What media do you mainly work with? 

Pen and ink, black and white.

What got you started on your current path? 

Cartooning all through college, and ever since.

How have things (artistically, life, whatever) changed for you over the past seven months? 

Cartoons are a hardcore visual way to unleash the emotions we all feel but can’t always express.

Who to/Where do you look for inspiration? 

Current events; life.

What are your major concerns with the world today? 

Intolerance.

How does your artwork connect with your larger purpose? 

It’s unleashed, sometimes unhinged, but always free-spirited. What more could one ask for in art?

Advice for beginners (of any age)?

Don’t stop drawing what you see and what you believe, no matter what your parents or the nuns in school tell you.

Chris Manno is a freelance cartoonist in Texas. His work has been published worldwide in magazines, books, and digital media.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with