SAR IV (Fall 2020) Music Mix

Come to the Beach - Winnetka Bowling League

Cherub - Ball Park Music

Assassins of Youth - The Flaming Lips

Can't Get You Out of My Head - Johnny Goth

Unchained Melody - The Unrighteous Brothers

You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling - The Unrighteous Brothers

Somewhere in the Distance - Di Ivories

Gonna Get Me - Bee Bee Sea

Man in My Radio - Lucius

I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME - Razzmatazz

So Far Down - Secret Machines

The Missing Road - Radical Face

This Is What You Did - This Is The Kit

Final Dream Machine - Honorary Astronaut