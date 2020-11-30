Skip to main content
Published on Nov 30, 2020

SAR IV (Fall 2020) Music Mix

by William O. Pate II
  1. Come to the Beach - Winnetka Bowling League

  2. Cherub - Ball Park Music

  3. Cat's Pyjamas - Caro

  4. Assassins of Youth - The Flaming Lips

  5. Can't Get You Out of My Head - Johnny Goth

  6. Unchained Melody - The Unrighteous Brothers

  7. You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling - The Unrighteous Brothers

  8. Somewhere in the Distance - Di Ivories

  9. Gonna Get Me - Bee Bee Sea

  10. Man in My Radio - Lucius

  11. I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME - Razzmatazz

  12. So Far Down - Secret Machines

  13. The Missing Road - Radical Face

  14. This Is What You Did - This Is The Kit

  15. Final Dream Machine - Honorary Astronaut

  16. Gravity... - Daily Worker

