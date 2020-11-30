Remember How

Photo by Sanaea Sanjana on Unsplash

Our mothers worked in

soot furnaces late into nights

until their skins became

reflections of the fire

before them.

They patted their blistered hands

with lavender oil and honey

before the morning began — yet again

they would disappear into their

small factories

like little glowworms

in the sun-streaked woods.

Our mothers chopped and cooked

pots of curry in the hours between.

They tied our hair up in petite buns

as their own so they would not

fall when we snaked around

the banyan tree or tugged at

its upturned roots.

They hung smoked lanterns

wrapped with black wires

against the brick walls.

Our mothers were jeweled

in nose pins and brass hoops

that weighed down their

thinning ears — they glinted

in the hot sun

like burnt sienna

on their ashen skins,

their bangled hands still chalked

with white carbon

off bundled lilies they wore in their hair

on another day.

Anannya Uberoi (she/her) is a full-time software engineer and part-time tea connoisseur based in Madrid. She is poetry editor at The Bookends Review, the winner of the 6th Singapore Poetry Contest and a Best of Net nominee. Her work has appeared in The Birmingham Arts Journal, The Bangalore Review, The Loch Raven Review, and Tipton Poetry Journal.