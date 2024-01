“Welcome to the Park,” Ying Hsu, September 13th, 2020.

The 2020 Midwest Derecho savaged Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and surrounding areas on August 10-11, 2020. In September, much of the devastation left by the Derecho still surrounds the grill and benches at Daniels Park in Cedar Rapids.

Ying Hsu uses photojournalism to tell stories.