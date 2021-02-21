SAR II in Collage

Among the few pleasant surprises of 2021 are the emails I’ve received from Sady Sparks, a new resident of Austin. She emailed to inquire into the status of the journal — does it still exist? — and to tell me she enjoyed my introductory note to the second print issue of San Antonio Review she discovered in one of the many Little Free Libraries hosted by Austinites along neighborhood streets (here’s a map). In the course of our still-brief and intermittent exchange, I’ve learned she just finished her tenure as the 2019-2020 Poet Laureate of Olympia, Washington.

In one of her emails, she attached these images of collages into which she’d transformed SAR II’s cover.

“I love how firm the back cover was. I love that the poem titles and author names are living in handmade envelopes. I'll send you photos!” she wrote.

And, readers, I’ll share them with you.

Photo and collage by Sady Sparks

William O. Pate II is the founding editor and publisher of San Antonio Review.

Sady Sparks just moved to Austin from Olympia, Wash., where she served as the city’s 2019-2020 poet laurate.