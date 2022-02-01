SAR 6: Quotes & Recommendations

Quotes

“From public data, we were able to verify that the distribution of holdings of bitcoin follows a powerlaw with tail index ≈ 5 4 \frac{5}{4} 45​, no different from the distribution of wealth in the U.S.”

—Taleb, Nassim Nicholas. “Bitcoin, Currencies, and Fragility.” ArXiv:2106.14204 [Physics, q-Fin], July 2021. arXiv.org, http://arxiv.org/abs/2106.14204.

“What is the relationship beween lived experience and the production of ideas?”

—Toward an Intellectual History of Black Women. United States, University of North Carolina Press, 2015. as qtd. in Soumahoro, Maboula. Black is the Journey, Africana the Name. United Kingdom, Polity Press, 2021.

“It is overdetermined that, in retrospect, revolutionary futurologies convey a quality of delirium and excess.”

—Mary Louise Pratt, Planetary Longings. Duke University Press, 2022.

“There are only three beings worthy of respect:

The priest, the warrior, the poet.

To know, to kill, to create.

All other men are mere stable boys doing their master’s bidding, that is, exercising what are known as professions.”

“You are a happy man. I pity you for being so easily happy. A man must fall very low indeed to believe himself happy!”

—Charles Baudelaire

“Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also.”

—Heinrich Heine, 1823

“Location is about vulnerability.”

—Donna Haraway, Simians, Cyborgs and Women: The Reinvention of Nature

﻿“[W]hen a generation is denied the possibility of living in the present, of reconstructing the past, and of imagining the future, society enters into crisis.”

—﻿Hernán Alejandro Cortés Ramírez. “The Strike in Colombia.” South Atlantic Quarterly, vol. 121, no. 2, Apr. 2022, pp. 417–24. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1215/00382876-9663716.

“Poetry doesn’t matter. That’s why it’s important.” —Charles Bernstein, qtd. in Romina Freschi. “Charles Bernstein Interview with Romina Freschi.” Green Integer, June 2005, https://www.greeninteger.com/green_integer_review/issue_1/Charles-Bernstein-interview.htm.

Recommended Reading

Tsing, Anna L. Feral Atlas: The More-Than-Human Anthropocene. Stanford University Press, 2021, http://feralatlas.org.

Mary Louise Pratt, Planetary Longings. Duke University Press, 2022.

Bertram, Marissa, and Julia Verne. “Communicating with Home, Coping without Home – Trusting to the Mediating Capacity of Blogging.” Digital Geography and Society, vol. 2, 2021, p. 100014. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diggeo.2021.100014.

Bluwstein, Jevgeniy. “Transformation Is Not a Metaphor.” Political Geography, vol. 90, Oct. 2021, p. 102450. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.polgeo.2021.102450.

Browning, Elizabeth Grennan. “Wastelanding and Racialized Reproductive Labor: ‘Long Dyings’ in East Chicago from Urban Renewal to Superfund Remediation.” Environmental History, vol. 26, no. 4, Sept. 2021, pp. 749–75. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1093/envhis/emab051.

Capineri, Cristina, and Antonello Romano. “The Platformization of Tourism: From Accommodation to Experiences.” Digital Geography and Society, vol. 2, 2021, p. 100012. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diggeo.2021.100012.

Castillo, Rafael. “Commentary: Writing like It’s a Roller Coaster to Self-Discovery.” San Antonio Express-News, 5 Nov. 2021, https://www.expressnews.com/opinion/commentary/article/Writing-like-it-s-a-roller-coaster-16595941.php.

Cavanagh, Connor Joseph. “Limits to (de)Growth: Theorizing ‘the Dialectics of Hatchet and Seed’ in Emergent Socio-Ecological Transformations.” Political Geography, vol. 90, Oct. 2021, p. 102479. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.polgeo.2021.102479.

Collier, Stephen J., and Andrew Lakoff. “Vital Systems Security: Reflexive Biopolitics and the Government of Emergency.” Theory, Culture & Society, vol. 32, no. 2, Mar. 2015, pp. 19–51. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1177/0263276413510050.

Denton, Emily, et al. “On the Genealogy of Machine Learning Datasets: A Critical History of ImageNet.” Big Data & Society, vol. 8, no. 2, July 2021, p. 20539517211035956. SAGE Journals, https://doi.org/10.1177/20539517211035955.

Dudley, Marianna. “When’s a Gale a Gale? Understanding Wind as an Energetic Force in Mid-Twentieth Century Britain.” Environmental History, vol. 26, no. 4, Sept. 2021, pp. 671–95. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1093/envhis/emab047.

Goldstein, Donna M., and Kira Hall. “Darwin’s Hug: Ideologies of Gesture in the Science of Human Exceptionalism.” HAU: Journal of Ethnographic Theory, vol. 11, no. 2, Sept. 2021, pp. 693–712. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1086/715754.

“In Search of Foucault’s Last Words.” Boston Review, https://bostonreview.net/articles/in-search-of-foucaults-last-words/. Accessed 1 Feb. 2022.

Jacob, Verughese, et al. “Permanent Supportive Housing With Housing First: Findings From a Community Guide Systematic Economic Review.” American Journal of Preventive Medicine, vol. 62, no. 3, Mar. 2022, pp. e188–201. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2021.08.009.

Klinenberg, Eric, and Melina Sherman. “Face Mask Face-Offs.” Public Culture, Oct. 2021, p. 9262919. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1215/08992363-9262919.

Koopman, Sara. “Alter-Geopolitics: Other Securities Are Happening.” Geoforum, vol. 42, no. 3, June 2011, pp. 274–84. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geoforum.2011.01.007.

May, Peter H., et al. “Pandemics, Conservation, and Human-Nature Relations.” Climate Change Ecology, Sept. 2021, p. 100029. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecochg.2021.100029.

Medina, Richard M. “From Anthropology to Human Geography: Human Terrain and the Evolution of Operational Sociocultural Understanding.” Intelligence and National Security, vol. 31, no. 2, Feb. 2016, pp. 137–53. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1080/02684527.2014.945348.

Sara Koopman. “Beware: Your Research May Be Weaponized.” Annals of the American Association of Geographers, vol. 106, no. 3, July 2015, pp. 530–35.

Woods, Orlando. “Feminist Geographies of Online Gaming.” Digital Geography and Society, vol. 2, 2021, p. 100015. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diggeo.2021.100015.

Wright, Esther. “Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption, and Narratives of ‘Progress.’” European Journal of American Studies, vol. 16, no. 3, Sept. 2021. DOI.org (Crossref), https://doi.org/10.4000/ejas.17300.

Recommended Viewing

Inventing Anna, Netflix, 2022

También la lluvia (Even the Rain), 2010 Then read “Politics of Reenactment” (Chapter 12, pages 207-219) in Planetary Longings by Mary Louise Pratt.

Don’t Look Up, Netflix, 2021

Recommended Visiting

Reserva Caoba, Colombia

Reserva Caoba, Colombia

Chocolate Farm, near Bonda, Colombia

Hotel Boutique Casa Carolina, Santa Marta, Colombia

