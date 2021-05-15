Community Resources Pub

A downloadable and printable version of our Community Resources.
Get your COVID-19 vaccination in Austin, Texas.
This website includes the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine availability at certain providers and pharmacies in Alaska, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah, and New York State (excluding NYC). In other states, information may be limited while more providers and pharmacies are added in the coming weeks.
Use your smartphone to tell CDC about any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You’ll also get reminders if you need a second vaccine dose.
Austin Public Health’s Vaccs Facts Weekly Updates
Vaccs Facts is a weekly series of COVID-19 vaccine updates published by Austin Public Health. Please reference this page for updates every Tuesday.
First-come, first-served grant for operators of live music venues, live performing arts organizations, museums and movie theaters, as well as live venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives to apply for critical economic relief.
Artist Rescue Trust (A.R.T.) exists is to provide relief funding to musicians and artists whose ability to perform, tour and earn a living has been negatively affected by COVID-19. A.R.T. will provide $1,500 over three months to artists in need and amplify the stories, performances and creations they had hoped to share with the world before the pandemic limited their ability to do so.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for those on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters with the following costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020 (this means you could potentially request assistance for up to 11 months of past-due bills):
Apply for a grant to fund your next art project.
City of Austin's ATXRecovers.com
A one-stop resource to help businesses and individuals recover from the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Find resources related to funding, unemployment assistance, legal aid, consulting help, and more.
Developer giving coffee money to creators of interesting side projects.
BRIDGE Spark is a six-month grassroots civic engagement accelerator building multiracial, progressive change in Texas.
Universal Services Administrative Company Open Data Portal
U.S. telecommunications information https://opendata.usac.org/
The world's largest ebook library
Free books and articles.
A wiki for arts, media and humanities.
Many academic presses have made hundreds of their titles freely accessible online. The Public Books Database aims to catalog such resources in a single location and to highlight titles of particular interest.
Pirate library
Founded in 1996, UbuWeb is a pirate shadow library consisting of hundreds of thousands of freely downloadable avant-garde artifacts.
Pirate Care is a research process — primarily based in the transnational European space — that maps the increasingly present forms of activism at the intersection of “care” and “piracy”, which in new and interesting ways are trying to intervene in one of the most important challenges of our time, that is, the ‘crisis of care’ in all its multiple and interconnected dimensions.
Bookshare® is FREE for qualified U.S. students of any age and schools through an award from OSEP (Office of Special Education Programs, U.S. Department of Education). People with qualifying conditions who are not U.S. students, and organizations serving them, pay a low membership fee.
Unlimited, multimedia content. Free books, movies and more.
American Prison Newspapers, 1800-2020: Voices from the Inside
The American Prison Newspapers collection is made possible by a growing list of libraries that are providing funding to cover the publishing costs along with libraries that are opening their archives to provide the source material for digitization. This collection will be made Open Access when the cost-recovery threshold is reached. Until then, funding libraries have exclusive access to the content.
The repository is a service of the University of Denver libraries. Research and scholarly output included here has been selected and deposited by the individual university departments and centers on campus.
Insider Texas Legislature news
Here you will find the letters in the latest edition (2009), richly annotated and illustrated, with new transcriptions and authorized English translations.
Discover the complete works of Shakespeare together with a wealth of integrated, prize-winning reference material. Visit the Works of Shakespeare or the Worlds of Shakespeare to start exploring.
Our larger mission is to help make the full record for humanity as intellectually accessible as possible to every human being, providing information adapted to as many linguistic and cultural backgrounds as possible.
The books in the Keywords series collect essays by authors across the humanities and social sciences, with each essay focusing on a single term and set of debates. The Keywords website provides access to online essays selected from each of the volumes, as well as preview text for all of the print-only essays.
Who rules America?
A site about how power is distributed and wielded in the United States. It both builds upon and greatly supplements the book Who Rules America?, now in its 7th edition.
PoReSo - Power, Resistance and Social Change
The research group Power, Resistance and Social Change is a platform for research on the interstices of Political Ecology, Political Science, Geography, Development Studies, and Peace Studies. Our work is focused on exploring how hegemonies and forms of resistance are continuously worked out in actual practice.
The World Environment Situation Room implements the Big Data Initiative. The project is global with overarching environmental policy relevance and impact. It includes geo-referenced, remote-sensing and earth observation information integrated with statistics and data on the environmental dimension of sustainable development. The themes of this Global platform cover complementary dimensions for Global Green Solutions for the Environment. It targets country policy makers, top environmental policy makers, the environmental scientific community, business and interested citizens. The platform is essential as a knowledge instrument to support progress on delivering the environmental dimension of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.
United Nations Environment Programme Foresight: Early Warning, Emerging Isues and Futures
UNEP Foresight Briefs highlight a hotspot of environmental change, feature an emerging science topic, or discuss a contemporary environmental issue. They provide a systematic way of examining possible future outcome of emerging environmental issues that can also inform decision making today. UNEP's Foresight Briefs aim to present emerging issues, systemic insights and possible policy solutions on a wide range of topics related to our environment in a short readable document.
Stalled! takes as its point of departure national debates surrounding transgender access to public restrooms to address an urgent social justice issue: the need to create safe, sustainable and inclusive public restrooms for everyone regardless of age, gender, race, religion and disability. Stalled! addresses this issue through lectures and workshops, writings and interviews, design guidelines and prototypes.
History for the 21st Century (H21) is a grant-funded, collaborative project designed primarily to serve students in introductory college history courses and their instructors. We hope you will join us as we build, assess, and progressively improve an enquiry-based, modular curriculum that is free to students and instructors.
H-Announce is a moderated one-way distribution network for events, conferences, calls for papers, calls for publication, programs, workshops, sources of short-term funding, fellowships, and news from H-Net and our affiliates.
Critical Military Studies is a transdisciplinary community of scholars and activists raising questions about, and seeking to challenge, military power.
This guide is a summary of the major U.S. wars from 1776-1945, along with the records generated before, during and after each war. Where you may find these records and what they might reveal.
The Zooniverse is the world’s largest and most popular platform for people-powered research. This research is made possible by volunteers — more than a million people around the world who come together to assist professional researchers. Our goal is to enable research that would not be possible, or practical, otherwise. Zooniverse research results in new discoveries, datasets useful to the wider research community, and many publications.
IDEAS is the largest bibliographic database dedicated to Economics and available freely on the Internet. Based on RePEc, it indexes over 3,400,000 items of research, including over 3,100,000 that can be downloaded in full text.
A collaborative website covering the intersections of medical anthropology, science and technology studies, cultural psychiatry, psychology and bioethics.
the online community of the boundary 2 editorial collective
Hispanic American Historical Review
Hispanic American Historical Review pioneered the study of Latin American history and culture in the United States and remains the most widely respected journal in the field. HAHR's comprehensive book review section provides commentary, ranging from brief notices to review essays, on every facet of scholarship on Latin American history and culture.
Radical Journal of Geography
In each issue of The Sun you’ll find some of the most radically intimate and socially conscious writing being published today. In an age of media conglomerates, we’re something of an oddity: an ad-free, independent, reader-supported magazine.
The excerpts in this volume—culled from works of history, law, sociology, medicine, economics, critical theory, philosophy, art, and literature—are an invitation to understand anti-Black racism through the eyes of Harvard UP’s most incisive commentators.
Making Peace With Nature: A scientific blueprint to tackle the climate, biodiversity and pollution emergencies
The first United Nations Environment Programme synthesis report is titled Making Peace With Nature and is based on evidence from global environmental assessments.
Official Journal of the IPSA Research Group on Political Power (RC 36)
Respectacle is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses the power of the Internet to facilitate redistribution of quality, used eyeglasses to underserved communities worldwide.
Austin-based Manos de Cristo is one of the few organizations dedicated to providing vital dental care to adults, children and seniors who are under or uninsured. Nearly 6,000 unduplicated patients are treated each year, including those seeking emergency treatment. The Dental Center has no patient restrictions and aims to make dental care accessible to anyone in need.
State benefit programs help people with little or no money who are in need. Apply for SNAP, TANF, WIC, Medicaid and other Texas-managed benefits programs.
Hide your financial information and home address when sending money online.
Get $5 by registering with code 3WSLE.
Up to 8.6% guaranteed interest on crypto stablecoin investments.
If you have extra crypto.
5% interest on investment in small business debt.
$10 per bond, each earning 5% interest.
Up to 2.5-3% guaranteed return on loans to small businesses.
More accessible and better return than a CD.
Community is about trust and sharing. Open Collective lets you manage your finances so everyone can see where money comes from and where it goes. Collect and spend money transparently.
Surf free trials, beat parking tickets, sue robocallers for cash and more.
Up to 7% APR investing in collateral-backed loans with terms of 1-6 months.
Starting at $10.
Get lifesaving dog food recall alerts by email anytime there's a recall in the U.S. or Canada.
Help or get help for a pet in need.
An academic call-for-papers database.
Duotrope is a subscription-based service for writers and artists that offers an extensive, searchable database of current fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and visual art markets, a calendar of upcoming deadlines, a personal submission tracker, and useful statistics compiled from the millions of data points we've gathered on the publishers and agents we list.
Create and find conferences and journals
Calls for papers, workshops, conferences, etc.
Automatically updated portfolios for writers
Access advance review copies from publishers.
Annotate and share documents and screenshots easily.
Use NetGalley for free to request, read, and recommend digital review copies before they are published. Your reviews and feedback are essential to publishers, authors, and other readers!
Free open-source web design web application
Disroot is a platform providing online services based on principles of freedom, privacy, federation and decentralization.
Free security cam software
Recommended web host
SAR’s digital publishing platform
Folks behind PubPub
Surf privately.
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine
Privoxy is a non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk. Privoxy has a flexible configuration and can be customized to suit individual needs and tastes. It has application for both stand-alone systems and multi-user networks.
Nitter is a free and open source alternative Twitter front-end focused on privacy. The source is available on GitHub at https://github.com/zedeus/nitter
Discover which companies hold your data and demand they delete it.
With Cryptomator, the key to your data is in your hands. Cryptomator encrypts your data quickly and easily — for free. Afterwards you upload them protected to your favorite cloud service.
OnionShare is an open source tool that lets you securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends using the Tor network.
Install and Update All Your Programs at Once
No toolbars. No clicking next. Just pick your apps and go.
A list of free software to harness your skills and reach for full creative potential.
This utility, which has the most comprehensive knowledge of auto-starting locations of any startup monitor, shows you what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications like Internet Explorer, Explorer and media players. These programs and drivers include ones in your startup folder, Run, RunOnce, and other Registry keys. Autoruns reports Explorer shell extensions, toolbars, browser helper objects, Winlogon notifications, auto-start services, and much more. Autoruns goes way beyond other autostart utilities.
Open Media Library is a local web application that lets you manage and sync digital media collections. For now, the focus is on books, but music and movies may be added at a later point. We've heard it being described as "something like iTunes for books, with other libraries instead of a store, running in your web browser", and that's not too far off.
Browser-based IRC.
An awesome & curated list of best applications and tools for Windows.
Amplifier is a nonprofit design lab that builds art and media experiments to amplify the most important movements of our times. Our experiments are built on a foundation of free and open source art, the unlimited possibilities within a human centered design process, and the potentials when analog and digital technology merge.
Discover the diversity of civil, structural and bridge engineering – more than 75,000 structures with over 14,500 participating companies and their products as well as 10,000 engineers and architects, all of that illustrated with 290,000 images.
The internet’s source of freely usable images.
The Free & Open Source Image Editor
Fighting the religious right since 1996.
ISKME is a global nonprofit that inspires and convenes educators to embrace an ecosystem of learning fueled by collaboration and sharing. Established in 2002, ISKME conducts social science research and develops evidence-based innovations that improve knowledge sharing in education. ISKME is well known for its pioneering open education initiatives that support student-centered teaching and learning practices throughout the globe. ISKME also assists policymakers, foundations, and education institutions in designing, assessing, and bringing continuous improvement to education policies, programs, and practices.
The Think Tank Network Research Initiative studies the political influence of think tanks and how they increase their power by forming networks.
Get a free return label to recycle Google/Nest products if you’re in the U.S.
Information and links from Google on recycling their products worldwide.
Recycle almost anything.
United States Department of Agriculture Conservation Reserve Program
Conservation Reserve Program is a land conservation program administered by Farm Service Agency. In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality. Contracts for land enrolled in CRP are 10-15 years in length. The long-term goal of the program is to re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and reduce loss of wildlife habitat.
Get $10 credit on stickers and other personalized gear using our referral link.
100% carbon-free shipping.
Snacks from a different country delivered monthly.
Short for Public Access Digital Media Archive, is an online archive of densely text-annotated video material, primarily footage and not finished films. The entire collection is searchable and viewable online, and is free to download for non-commercial use.
. . . because the apocalypse doesn’t have to be lonely
