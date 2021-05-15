Community Resources Pub

Resource About

Z-Library The world's largest ebook library

LibGen Free books and articles.

Monoskop A wiki for arts, media and humanities.

Public Books Database Many academic presses have made hundreds of their titles freely accessible online. The Public Books Database aims to catalog such resources in a single location and to highlight titles of particular interest.

textz.com Pirate library

UbuWeb Founded in 1996, UbuWeb is a pirate shadow library consisting of hundreds of thousands of freely downloadable avant-garde artifacts.

Pirate Care Pirate Care is a research process — primarily based in the transnational European space — that maps the increasingly present forms of activism at the intersection of “care” and “piracy”, which in new and interesting ways are trying to intervene in one of the most important challenges of our time, that is, the ‘crisis of care’ in all its multiple and interconnected dimensions.

BookShare Bookshare® is FREE for qualified U.S. students of any age and schools through an award from OSEP (Office of Special Education Programs, U.S. Department of Education). People with qualifying conditions who are not U.S. students, and organizations serving them, pay a low membership fee.

Open Research Library Unlimited, multimedia content. Free books, movies and more.

American Prison Newspapers, 1800-2020: Voices from the Inside The American Prison Newspapers collection is made possible by a growing list of libraries that are providing funding to cover the publishing costs along with libraries that are opening their archives to provide the source material for digitization. This collection will be made Open Access when the cost-recovery threshold is reached. Until then, funding libraries have exclusive access to the content.

University of Denver Digital Commons The repository is a service of the University of Denver libraries. Research and scholarly output included here has been selected and deposited by the individual university departments and centers on campus.

Harvey Kronberg’s Quorum Report Insider Texas Legislature news

Letters of Vincent Van Gogh Here you will find the letters in the latest edition (2009), richly annotated and illustrated, with new transcriptions and authorized English translations.





Cambridge Shakespeare Discover the complete works of Shakespeare together with a wealth of integrated, prize-winning reference material. Visit the Works of Shakespeare or the Worlds of Shakespeare to start exploring.

Perseus 4.0, also known as the Perseus Hopper Our larger mission is to help make the full record for humanity as intellectually accessible as possible to every human being, providing information adapted to as many linguistic and cultural backgrounds as possible.

Keywords from NYU Press The books in the Keywords series collect essays by authors across the humanities and social sciences, with each essay focusing on a single term and set of debates. The Keywords website provides access to online essays selected from each of the volumes, as well as preview text for all of the print-only essays.

Power Elite Database Who rules America?

Who Rules America? A site about how power is distributed and wielded in the United States. It both builds upon and greatly supplements the book Who Rules America?, now in its 7th edition.

PoReSo - Power, Resistance and Social Change



The research group Power, Resistance and Social Change is a platform for research on the interstices of Political Ecology, Political Science, Geography, Development Studies, and Peace Studies. Our work is focused on exploring how hegemonies and forms of resistance are continuously worked out in actual practice.

World Environment Situation Room The World Environment Situation Room implements the Big Data Initiative. The project is global with overarching environmental policy relevance and impact. It includes geo-referenced, remote-sensing and earth observation information integrated with statistics and data on the environmental dimension of sustainable development. The themes of this Global platform cover complementary dimensions for Global Green Solutions for the Environment. It targets country policy makers, top environmental policy makers, the environmental scientific community, business and interested citizens. The platform is essential as a knowledge instrument to support progress on delivering the environmental dimension of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

United Nations Environment Programme Foresight: Early Warning, Emerging Isues and Futures UNEP Foresight Briefs highlight a hotspot of environmental change, feature an emerging science topic, or discuss a contemporary environmental issue. They provide a systematic way of examining possible future outcome of emerging environmental issues that can also inform decision making today. UNEP's Foresight Briefs aim to present emerging issues, systemic insights and possible policy solutions on a wide range of topics related to our environment in a short readable document.

Stalled! Stalled! takes as its point of departure national debates surrounding transgender access to public restrooms to address an urgent social justice issue: the need to create safe, sustainable and inclusive public restrooms for everyone regardless of age, gender, race, religion and disability. Stalled! addresses this issue through lectures and workshops, writings and interviews, design guidelines and prototypes.

History for the 21st Century History for the 21st Century (H21) is a grant-funded, collaborative project designed primarily to serve students in introductory college history courses and their instructors. We hope you will join us as we build, assess, and progressively improve an enquiry-based, modular curriculum that is free to students and instructors.

H-Announce from Humanities and Social Sciences Online H-Announce is a moderated one-way distribution network for events, conferences, calls for papers, calls for publication, programs, workshops, sources of short-term funding, fellowships, and news from H-Net and our affiliates.

Critical Military Studies Critical Military Studies is a transdisciplinary community of scholars and activists raising questions about, and seeking to challenge, military power.

The Ultimate Guide to Military Records for Genealogy This guide is a summary of the major U.S. wars from 1776-1945, along with the records generated before, during and after each war. Where you may find these records and what they might reveal.

Zooniverse The Zooniverse is the world’s largest and most popular platform for people-powered research. This research is made possible by volunteers — more than a million people around the world who come together to assist professional researchers. Our goal is to enable research that would not be possible, or practical, otherwise. Zooniverse research results in new discoveries, datasets useful to the wider research community, and many publications.

IDEAS IDEAS is the largest bibliographic database dedicated to Economics and available freely on the Internet. Based on RePEc, it indexes over 3,400,000 items of research, including over 3,100,000 that can be downloaded in full text.