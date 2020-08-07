SAR Review Process

The members of the SAR Editorial Collective review every submission. Submissions received via our online submission-publishing platform, PubPub, naturally receive our most immediate attention, though we do accept emailed and posted submissions.

Unless requested otherwise, we will offer comments and edits on submissions we believe may be a match for the journal’s digital and/or print editions. Acceptance in one does not guarantee publication in the other.

Authors and Artists Should:

Create a PubPub account and complete their profile information. Click Create Pub. (“Pub” is PubPub’s term for an individual new article — much like “post” is used to refer to blog posts around the Web.) Type, copy-and-paste or import their submission (one per Pub) using PubPub’s What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get editor. (The WYSIWYG editor PubPub uses is highly reminiscent of many blogging platforms with a few slight changes.) Include a short biography and contact information at the bottom of their submission. Change the title from “Untitled” to their tentative title. Include the submission’s genre in the space reading “Add a description for this Pub.” Click Request Publication when finished. Complete the SAR Submission Datasheet. Check back in a week or two for comments and pending edits. Contact [email protected] with questions and concerns. Not be concerned if they can’t find their submission(s) when they check back. If your submission has seemingly disappeared, that means it’s currently under review by the editorial collective. We will contact you — if you’ve left us your contact information somewhere — when the piece is available for your review and edits. Please continue to check back. Understand our editorial suggestions are suggestions and feel free to communicate/argue with your reviewers (respectfully). Not expect an immediate response. We work through submissions as quickly as possible but also have day jobs.

SAR Editorial Collective Members Will

Read all submissions. Notify author or artist of acceptance or rejection. Edit, comment on and review accepted submissions. (Using SAR Style Guides where appropriate. We generally defer to the author.) Respond to author and artist questions and concerns via submission platform and email. Update editorial calendar. Request second reviews from other collective members. Upon completing a review, click Request Publication: Create a Release Review. (This will add your review to the Pub History on the right in Figure 2.)

Above the body text of each Pub are options for viewing the Pub History (clock icon), publishing the release or requesting additional review of the piece. (Figure 1.)

Do not click Publish: Create a Release unless you really intend for the world to see what you’ve just done.

Revisions/Version History

If you like to keep track of changes, PubPub was built with you in mind. PubPub auto-saves as you work. All changes are automatically saved. By clicking the clock icon at the top of your submission, you can toggle the Pub History to see every change made. Additionally, it is clearly marked each time someone has completed a review (see above) or a new public version has been released.