Note for Ed. Coll. 9/13/2020

Updates
To update the pages in the various Genre Departments, go to the Dashboard (top right) and then click Pages on the lefthand navigation.
Hit Edit toward the right on the page you’d like to edit.
Play around. You can add various kinds of blocks that function in different ways. The main one being Pubs blocks, which display our pieces. Feel free to add different sections and text headers and whatever you think would make the section easy and interesting for folks to browse. (This is called user-interaction design (IxD). You are now a designer.)