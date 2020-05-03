The Chinwagger’s Complaint

Photo by Trina Weaver.

These fopdoodles don’t know diddly-squat.

Their cattywampus minds can’t distinguish

dipthongs from dongles, doohickeys from fartleks.

They confuse the mythical with the actual,

mistaking the Washington snallygaster

for snollygosters sitting on their fence.

A two-letter switch defines their ignorance.

On weekends you’ll find them at shivoos

where they’ll divagate about the demise

of jackalopes and kerfuffle about

gobbledegook. Where one word would do,

they add hundreds more and multiply

syllables. These humblebrags conversate

like klazomaniacs – a spot-on clue

to their snarky brainlessness. A heads-up:

they can’t define any word within these lines

so decode as you like. Purse-proud stampcrabs

will whiffle-whaff about your intelligence.

Carolyn Martin’s poems and book reviews have appeared in publications throughout North America, Australia and the UK. Her fourth collection, A Penchant for Masquerades, was released in 2019 by Unsolicited Press. She is currently the poetry editor of Kosmos Quarterly: journal for global transformation. Find out more about Carolyn at www.carolynmartinpoet.com.

Trina Weaver has been a working Solo RV Nomad for over three years. She enjoys experiencing life in different parts of the US with her two cats.