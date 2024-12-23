Skip to main content
Art
Published on Dec 23, 2024

The Tree Waits to Live Again

Digital Photography

by Tinamarie Cox
Published onDec 23, 2024
The Tree Waits to Live Again

"The Tree Waits to Live Again" by Tinamarie Cox

Tinamarie Cox lives in Arizona with her husband, two children, and rescue felines. Her written and visual work has appeared in a number of publications under various genres. She has two chapbooks with Bottlecap Press, Self-Destruction in Small Doses (2023), and, A Collection of Morning Hours (2024). Her debut full-length poetry collection, Through A Sea Laced With Midnight Hues, is forthcoming with Nymeria Press in 2025. You can follow her on Instagram @tinamariethinkstoomuch, and find more of her work at: tinamariethinkstoomuch.weebly.com

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
