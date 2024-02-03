Sabbath Preparation

Photo by Dainik Tales. Pexels.com

Ingredients for the Week

Cooked chicken chopped for Monday.

Green beans washed, culled and cut for Tuesday.

Carrot tops twisted off, ends cut and skins peeled for stew on Wednesday.

Cooked rice fluffed up anticipating a raisin, milk and sugar bath on Thursday.

Friday Dinner Instructions:

1. Use the knife to dig out

the cauliflower core, break its buds

into pieces like words

rivals picked apart

over the airways last night.

2. Peel, slice and dice

onions and garlic

like one unravels the layers

of relationships with kin.

3. Let water flow over broccoli heads

in a Zen-like state, then shake them

like a dog does after a bath. Let joy

enter the kitchen.

4. When hands jerk sharply

as the peeler shucks the skin

off four large sweet potatoes,

consider the strength built

into each sinew and imagine

the energy infused by the earth

into each vegetable. Rejoice.

5. As the shredder moves in a steady

circular motion, keep time with its beat

as your feet rock back and forth

across the kitchen floor

from sink to counter

to refrigerator and back again,

a music that can soothe away

wrinkled brows and the harrowing daily news.

6. Mix onion into the shredded

sweet potato, and brush with egg.

Line the pie dish, letting your fingertips

touch the cool gooeyness:

a memory of mud pies you made

when life was still filled with play.

7. As the oven hums with heat,

absorbs the liquid, browns

the sweetness in the potatoes,

inhale the fragrance

into shoulder muscles

that need softening.

8. Shudder thyme, basil and paprika

over vegetables browning

on the stove before heaping them

onto the steaming potato pie crust.

Whip eggs into cold milk,

pour overtop the vegetable pie

letting liquid gel seep into crevices,

emptiness plugged for now.

9. As the timer is set,

the oven door closed,

let your mind open up,

anticipate the sunset.

Margaret Anne Kean received her BA in British/American Literature from Scripps College and her MFA from Antioch University/Los Angeles. Her debut chapbook collection, Cleaving the Clouds, was published by Kelsay Books in 2023. Her work has appeared in Eunoia Review, Anti-Heroin Chic, San Antonio Review, Drizzle Review, EcoTheo Review, Halcyon Days and Tupelo Quarterly. Kean lives in Pasadena, California. www.margaretannekeanpoet.com