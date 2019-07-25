Light Spectrum

“Firehole Canyon,” Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 2003, 20x16, acrylic on canvas, Brianna Keeper

I was talking in mystic chord

memory, in chime and pulling through

the light of all things

Across, across the battered bookkeeping

dollar sense of where we left to

stream beyond, looking up to stark

Shimmering blackness, whole points

of galactic time swallowed in

blinking pace before us.

When you take the raw end of things,

clasping and human against the bloody

edge of time, it gleams weary

Of all worked through sentiments,

the reduction to a firm figure

that brokers no wonder, no fancy flight,

It’s not me you toss to wolves,

to sharpened teeth, matted fur;

Only the sense-memory,

of being there before.

Carter Vance is a writer and poet originally from Cobourg, Ontario, Canada currently residing in Ottawa, Ontario. His work has appeared in such publications as The Smart Set, Contemporary Verse 2 and A Midwestern Review, amongst others. He was previously a Harrison Middleton University Ideas Fellow. His debut collection of poems, Songs About Girls, is currently available from Urban Farmhouse Press.