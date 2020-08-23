Skip to main content
Poetry
EMILY AS SHE ASKS ME ONE MORE QUESTION ABOUT MY PARENTS' DIVORCE

"I never should have happened"

by Darren C. Demaree
I was unaccompanied
when it happened.
I was an apple smashed

into the lunch bag
of a person who had
no need for a fingerprint

from the garden.
They never should have
happened, I tell her.

I never should have
happened. I’m okay
living in that margin,

but if you ask me the same
question four times
I will have to lie to you.

Darren C. Demaree’s poems have appeared or are scheduled to appear in numerous journals, including Hotel Amerika, Diode, North American Review, New Letters, Diagram, and Colorado Review. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently So Clearly Beautiful (Adelaide Books, 2019). He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children.


