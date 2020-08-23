EMILY AS SHE ASKS ME ONE MORE QUESTION ABOUT MY PARENTS' DIVORCE

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

I was unaccompanied

when it happened.

I was an apple smashed

into the lunch bag

of a person who had

no need for a fingerprint

from the garden.

They never should have

happened, I tell her.

I never should have

happened. I’m okay

living in that margin,

but if you ask me the same

question four times

I will have to lie to you.

Darren C. Demaree’s poems have appeared or are scheduled to appear in numerous journals, including Hotel Amerika, Diode, North American Review, New Letters, Diagram, and Colorado Review. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently So Clearly Beautiful (Adelaide Books, 2019). He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children.



