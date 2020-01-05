Finding Scars

Image: “Hiding,” photography by Fabrice Poussin

I could show you

the drunken bicycle,

the child’s steak-knife,

a mother’s fabric scissors,

a toddler’s untrimmed nails.

I could lead you where leverage

took me, or what anger did after

the mirror & the door.

But I’d rather you find the damage

on your own, the dissolved

stitches proof of

what was done. I’ll not tell—

once said, you can’t unsee.

Max Heinegg’s poems have been nominated for Best of the Net and The Pushcart Prize. He has been a finalist for the poetry prizes of Crab Creek Review, December Magazine, Cultural Weekly, Cutthroat, Rougarou, Asheville Poetry Review, Twyckenham Notes and Nazim Hikmet. Also a singer-songwriter, his records can be heard at www.maxheinegg.com

Fabrice Poussin is an author of novels and poetry. His poetry and photography have appeared in Kestrel, Symposium, The Chimes, The Front Porch Review, the San Pedro River Review and many other publications.