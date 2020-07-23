"Though we dream of dying at our curtain, / most are carried off mid-speech / or awaiting cue"
I left you the Dear letter,
anger for a signature,
when I heard the way, in Mirages, you made
the actor’s body crane
beneath a fig tree; the box he needed
to stand on, inexplicably missing—how
you lured a guiltless audience
into assuming silence part
of the play, the terminal coiling
a student of the caduceus saw
too late to save
a breathless theodicy. The same day
the hoist of a NYC bridge crane
returned to earth to crush a banker
walking the parados to the office,
his catastrophe also the operator’s.
Though we dream of dying at our curtain,
most are carried off mid-speech
or awaiting cue—Death’s not
as it was for Dionysus, offstage
to keep the ceremony sacred. Our altars
are nowhere near our performances
& God is not in the audience waiting
as we dress, only wanting to be working.
Max Heinegg’s poems have been nominated for Best of the Net and The Pushcart Prize. He has been a finalist for the poetry prizes of Crab Creek Review, December Magazine, Cultural Weekly, Cutthroat, Rougarou, Asheville Poetry Review, Twyckenham Notes and Nazim Hikmet. Also a singer-songwriter, his records can be heard at www.maxheinegg.com