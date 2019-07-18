Woman Posing

“An Elderly Couple,” about 1520, oil on parchment laid down on canvas, by Jan Gossaert (Jean Gossart), licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 from The National Gallery

after Jan Gossaert’s Portrait of an Old Couple (ca. 1525-1530)

So here we are,

a few years short

of wizened, fit

to sit dressed up

for a double portrait

of a marriage

that’s lasted.

My husband

has his preoccupations

and I’ve acquired my own —

our oldest son still learning

to inherit the concern,

the surviving daughters

nursing their children

as I nursed mine

until my well-used womb

turned useless, the stillborn,

the four small losses

to chilling fevers,

most living sons at distances

I’ll never travel

and, yes, my husband’s hands,

which the painter studies

with a discerning skill

I wish I had, their grip,

steady and purposeful,

making my husband

the man I love.

No, love

is a silly word,

as the painter somehow knows.

He knows to keep tenderness

from softening our faces,

knows that, if our marriage started

with a giddy coupling

of yearning and youthful fancy,

it was simply a risky bargain.

He wants — and we’ve agreed —

the portrait to show

that we have earned

through years of cares,

shared and unshared,

our durable content.

Jack Kristiansen’s poems have appeared in such places as FIELD, The Literary Review, Stone’s Throw Magazine, Main Street Rag and The Ekphrastic Review.