~Photo by Marc Zimmer: Unsplash.com

A river flows from my eyes every night

and the moss settled on the banks

makes the myopia of myths

The world is hazy

as if it ends in arm's length

the river sets the limits to my world

Then my father appears

and kindles the bedroom

with his halo

I touch the braille

of his rugged cheeks

and move my fingers

through his locks

It's the same old perfume

The river stops at once

with the summer of my smiles

I close my eyes

with the comfort of his company

and the night becomes

delicious again

when I wake he's gone

as if he evaporates

with the dried river

reduced to a handful of stains in the pillow

the river resets the limits of my world

Debasish Mishra is a Senior Research Fellow at National Institute of Science Education and Research, HBNI, India, who has earlier worked with United Bank of India and Central University of Odisha. He is the recipient of the Bharat Award for Literature in 2019 and the Reuel International Upcoming Poet Prize in 2017. His recent work has appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, Penumbra, The Headlight Review, Amsterdam Quarterly, California Quarterly, and elsewhere. His first book Lost in Obscurity and Other Stories has been recently published by Book Street Publications, India.