Poetry
Published on Dec 21, 2022DOI

Wrinkle

"nicking the crisp edge of your life against mine"

by Josiah Nelson
Photo by Saad Chaudhry: Unsplash.com

Think of all the time
that poured through
the two of us, but not

as a reason to stay.
It was never sand
slipping through

fingers.
It was wind
brushing through

leaves, a wrinkle of air
nicking the crisp edge
of your life against mine

and for a moment
we shared the sky
aloft and always

about to fall.

Josiah Nelson is an MFA student and sessional lecturer at the University of Saskatchewan. His work has appeared in Exclaim!, the Culture Crush, spring magazine, and the Rumpus. His story "Hair, Teeth" placed third in Fractured Lit's 2021 Monsters, Mystery, and Mayhem contest. He lives in Saskatoon.

