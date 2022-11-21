Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Think of all the time
that poured through
the two of us, but not
as a reason to stay.
It was never sand
slipping through
fingers.
It was wind
brushing through
leaves, a wrinkle of air
nicking the crisp edge
of your life against mine
and for a moment
we shared the sky
aloft and always
about to fall.
Josiah Nelson is an MFA student and sessional lecturer at the University of Saskatchewan. His work has appeared in Exclaim!, the Culture Crush, spring magazine, and the Rumpus. His story "Hair, Teeth" placed third in Fractured Lit's 2021 Monsters, Mystery, and Mayhem contest. He lives in Saskatoon.