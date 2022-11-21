Photo by Saad Chaudhry: Unsplash.com

Think of all the time

that poured through

the two of us, but not

as a reason to stay.

It was never sand

slipping through

fingers.

It was wind

brushing through

leaves, a wrinkle of air

nicking the crisp edge

of your life against mine

and for a moment

we shared the sky

aloft and always

about to fall.

Josiah Nelson is an MFA student and sessional lecturer at the University of Saskatchewan. His work has appeared in Exclaim!, the Culture Crush, spring magazine, and the Rumpus. His story "Hair, Teeth" placed third in Fractured Lit's 2021 Monsters, Mystery, and Mayhem contest. He lives in Saskatoon.