Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
World premiere of Daily Worker's "The Seventies" music video
by Daily Worker (Harold Whit Williams)
Saturday FM tunes
Must be the month of June
Summer is humming
My heartbeat is drumming
It all passes by too soon
Getting away with crimes
Seems like such theft of time
Going like pop rocks
Stomp on a fuzz box
I never have felt so sublime
I’m stuck to a blacklight poster
In the seventies
Scolding the child within
A child to the bitter end
Know it sounds lazy
Today seems so hazy
I’ll never live down this sin
I’m stuck to a blacklight poster
In the seventies
Backmask those holy rollers
To the seventies