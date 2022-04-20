Skip to main content
Published on Apr 20, 2022

The Seventies

World premiere of Daily Worker's "The Seventies" music video

by Harold Whit Williams and Harold Whit Williams
Published onApr 20, 2022
by Daily Worker (Harold Whit Williams)

 

Saturday FM tunes
Must be the month of June
Summer is humming
My heartbeat is drumming
It all passes by too soon

Getting away with crimes
Seems like such theft of time
Going like pop rocks
Stomp on a fuzz box
I never have felt so sublime 

I’m stuck to a blacklight poster
In the seventies

Scolding the child within
A child to the bitter end
Know it sounds lazy
Today seems so hazy
I’ll never live down this sin

I’m stuck to a blacklight poster
In the seventies 

Backmask those holy rollers
To the seventies

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
