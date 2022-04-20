The Seventies : Daily Worker

The Seventies

by Daily Worker (Harold Whit Williams)

Saturday FM tunes

Must be the month of June

Summer is humming

My heartbeat is drumming

It all passes by too soon

Getting away with crimes

Seems like such theft of time

Going like pop rocks

Stomp on a fuzz box

I never have felt so sublime

I’m stuck to a blacklight poster

In the seventies

Scolding the child within

A child to the bitter end

Know it sounds lazy

Today seems so hazy

I’ll never live down this sin

I’m stuck to a blacklight poster

In the seventies

Backmask those holy rollers

To the seventies