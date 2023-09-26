I Chose California for Medical School Because They Don't Have Hurricanes

Photo by Enric Cruz López: Pexels.com

My air conditioner sounds like

“rales”— the noise you hear in lungs

filled with fluid. The whole house

is in heart failure.



One roommate kindles new romance,

the other and I sit at our laptops

nursing long-distance love

against the backdrop of groaning wind

and encroaching fog—perfect weather

for self-pity.

In my first earthquake, the house

palpitates. I am anxious to know

that other people feel it too.

That the whole world is having this

seizure with me.

Slowly I am growing into this doubt.

How day to day I cannot control

anything. How medicine attracts

the most anxious and determined people

and tells them that they cannot really know,

ever, nearly all of the things

they might have hoped to.

The walls of my room are saturated

with anxiety. Encrusted with it.

They are a bright white which is the same color

as harsh, and as angry. If they rupture,

what will they let in?

What will they let out?

I can hear a throbbing sometimes

at night, and I think maybe the house

is dying. But it’s just the dryer.

I close my eyes and this house closes

its eyes with me. Together we are

rocked to sleep.

Joey Lew is a surgical resident at Duke University. Lew holds an MFA in poetry from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2019) and an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco (2023). Her poetry can be seen in The MacGuffin, One, and the Journal of Medical Humanities, among other literary magazines. She placed first in the 2020 William Carlos Williams National Poetry Competition and the 2022 Lough Mask Poetry Competition and was shortlisted at the 2023 Wolverhampton Literary Festival Poetry Competition, as well as a semifinalist for the 2023 Kay Murphy Poetry Prize.