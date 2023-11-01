Dimensions Of My Grandfather

Photo by Ivan Samkov: Pexels.com

my grandfather is

grains of sand floating

to the bottom of an

hourglass. he is a sun

dial measuring flashes

by the wrinkles of his

skin. grandpa is a

chief broker, bartering

litanies to stave off

the reaper. he is a

mound of earth littered

by the scattered frag-

ments of weakness.

a cigarette in the old-

school hand, an oxygen

tank in his left.

the inside track is a

rugged curve-ball,

tattered bibles and

wooden church pews.

preacher teachings

and musty hymnals,

a burial ground for

miscues and fumbles,

to ripen into compost or resurrection.

Ash Slade lives in Wolcott, Connecticut. In her spare time, she composes and reads poems and short stories. Previous publications include: The Lincoln Underground, Trouvaille Review, and most recently October Hill and Iceblink.