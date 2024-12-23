Photo by Mikhail Nilov: Pexels.com

Water spilling from the gleaming shower head,

cold, making steam rise from my overheated scalp,

a moment perhaps unrecognized in the rush to work,

but now felt along my spine as an angelic visit.

Or the coffee on the tongue with humus rich aroma

taste of chocolate liquefied into sacramental quaff

chugged down without notice millions of times daily

but on this morning under the sun given hearty welcome.

Butterflies on the climbing bush purple flowered

dance arresting arabesques alighting so gently

could occupy a morning of rapt attention if we

realized the smallest things have bright halos.

The person passed on the street, brushed by,

may be a dancer of kindness or a giver of glee

or a maker of music beyond notes or someone

who would save your life, if you stopped to meet.

Glen A. Mazis taught philosophy for decades at Penn State Harrisburg, retiring in 2020. He has published 100 poems in literary journals, including Rosebud, The North American Review, Sou'wester, Spoon River Poetry Review, Willow Review, Atlanta Review, Reed Magazine and Asheville Poetry Review, and the collection, The River Bends in Time (Anaphora Literary Press, 2012), a chapbook, The Body Is a Dancing Star (Orchard Street Press, 2020), and Bodies of Space and Time (Kelsay Books, 2022). He has published five philosophy He is the 2019 winner of the Malovrh-Fenlon Poetry Prize (Orchard Street national contest).