Look toward the sun in October

and you’ll see its light everywhere

as a hazy scrim comprised of motes

soon to assemble and disappear,

as though the air knows it’s time

to pack itself together, wrapped

in its own hug or a new layer

of skin.

Before the air’s painted black

with cold, let’s go to the garden

and dig out the Yukon potatoes.

Steam will rise from the soup

and gather around our bodies

as we look out the window

and think of all the other things

we could wrap ourselves in, and wonder

if we wear each other for warmth.

Josiah Nelson is an MFA student and sessional lecturer at the University of Saskatchewan. His work has appeared in Exclaim!, the Culture Crush, spring magazine, and the Rumpus. His story "Hair, Teeth" placed third in Fractured Lit's 2021 Monsters, Mystery, and Mayhem contest. He lives in Saskatoon.