“March 2014,” between Oxford and Calhoun City, Miss., iPhone 5S, Kristen Brown

he had two Master’s degrees

and I had nothing

but a couple of classes

and a head full of books

as we drank whiskey

and talked one day

in his flophouse room

about history and philosophy

he stopped, looked at me

and growled, in his way:

“You got a mind

like a fuckin’ bear trap, kid!”

he had no idea

how right he was

because in the years since

these jaws have grabbed

many things

more dangerous

than an ursine beast

things that have done

more damage

than mere teeth

and claws

ever could

and still

they hold on

Brian Rihlmann was born in New Jersey and currently resides in Reno, Nevada. He writes free verse poetry, much of it on the confessional side. He has been published in Blognostics, Red Eft Review, Synchronized Chaos, Cajun Mutt Press, The Rye Whiskey Review and others.

Kristen Brown is a Louisiana native currently residing in Mississippi. She attended school at the University of Mississippi and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Theater, Cinema and English. Her photography consists primarily of scenic landscapes and nature, with most of it occurring within the winter and autumn months, and is intended to prove that it is possible to create high-quality artwork with an iPhone. All that’s required is a cellular device and an artistic vision.