Intolerance: The Second Flood

Photo by Jack Finnigan: Unsplash.com

rain falls from its sieve, separate but equal

reflections mistaken for my face

at first

at last

passing headlights

swing and stretch from drop to drop

a veil of unity false.

splatter of sifted drops

syncopated and dissonant.

memories. past injustices

cling, like oil

to the puddle’s surface

sometimes

though distorted

i cannot pardon the glimpse of my own skin

headlights emerge and merging

crashing. destruction

then drive on

walk down the avenue when next you get the chance

watch the stars burst way before you can count them

notice the sky spit a black rain from a white ball of unhope

see two drops land in a puddle on the street

and burn holes straight through the universe

this is. isn’t. we are. aren’t. will. won’t.

oil and water

denouncing apart. refusing together

forever this way stuck

a combustible potential

do i.

only.

watch?

God keeps His promise.

We flood ourselves.

Holly Shupp Salas, a San Antonio native and Austin resident, is an instructional specialist for a Texas education service center. She taught grades 7-12 in Texas public schools and was a gifted and talented specialist. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and a master's in curriculum and instruction in literacy from the University of Texas Arlington. When asked why she writes, she answers: “I write because I should. Everyone should!”