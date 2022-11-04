House Party

~Photo by Kelsey Chance: Unsplash.com

At which I crash through

a champagne fountain

on my way to the dance floor

to pry you from the oiled bronze

arms of Mr. Right.

Dragged through a crowd

of laughing cool kids,

unbelievably attractive and rich,

then pitched off the front porch

into a big mud puddle by two hired goons.

Call them Truth and Beauty.

Call them Karmic Justice and Just Desserts.

My face is bleeding.

My suit is ruined.

My boutonnière is crushed.

But it must be our song

has just come on the record player,

he way you gyrate wildly

in the picture window, some divinity

or other working your hips.

Tim Krcmarik is a 16-year Captain with the Austin Fire Department. He lives in Austin, Texas with his wife, son, and pup.