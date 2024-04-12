Bobby & Me

Photo by Tov Liu: Pexels.com

On the flight from LA to Toronto I was bumped

to Business Class, some airline SNAFU, and there

I was next to Robert DeNiro slightly reclined for

the long flight. I’m told I bear a striking resemblance,

despite his being twelve years older. He is much

different in real life, playing Wordle on his phone.

I respected his need for anonymity while the attendant

doted over him as if he was the only passenger

on the plane. Mixed drinks, savory snacks, a real

blanket…and since he had the window seat, all of this

occurred over me. To his credit, he appeared patient,

pleasant, appreciative until the attendant’s request

for a selfie, which he allowed anyway. Do you know

who I am? I finally blurted out to the visibly wounded

attendant. She shook her head. I’m Billy DeNiro.

This is my older brother, Bobby. I’m not a big shot

movie star, but I paid a small fortune for this seat,

and I’ve made millions in plastics. I invented the little

fastener you use every day to seal your bread bag,

not to mention a slew of other convenient devices.

I’m told I’ve single-handedly ruined the planet,

but who knew? Sir, she said, you were bumped up

from Coach, then walked away triumphantly.

DeNiro leaned in with that wry, but sympathetic

grin, and asked – Billy, have you heard from mom?

Bill(y) Garvey's poetry has been published in several journals across North America. His poetry collection, The basement on Biella, was published in 2023 by DarkWinter Press. He grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts and currently lives in Canada with his wife, Jean. He enjoys the public transportation of Toronto.