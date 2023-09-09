Winter Passages

Photo by Carlo Obrien: Pexels.com

Searching, desperate

for any green thing

any live thing

to break up

the monochromatic

khaki on tan

concrete sidewalks

solid cream structures

what I wouldn’t give

for a little roadkill

something soft,

threatening to breathe

goading me to look

too long or not at all

the same thrill

dashed feathers

fur matted brown

paper piñata belly burst

death heavy somehow

and so, so fragile

my own guts

tumbled out of me

and I wonder

who was brave enough

or cruel enough

to nudge me out

of the middle

of the path

my body’s sacrifice and

savior to winter’s passage

Donnie Secreast grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia and currently lives in Texas. Her work has appeared in Studies in the Novel and Interdisciplinary Studies in Literature and Environment. She is literary co-editor for Artemis Journal.