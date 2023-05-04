Photo by Akshar Dave: Pexels.com

Not asking for anything. Come only that close.

Through the woods, the field, she has come

to the far edge our lawn to sleep on the northern side

of our home. In air below freezing, the dog

twitches in her dreams, her coat red

and shining in late afternoon sun.

We take turns staring down at her from the house

we have been in for a long time, here

to open all our gifts, eat the meal

prepared for us, fill our mouths often

with sweets and with wine. A mother

with her children come home we cannot

still ourselves over this dog strayed. How hard

just to watch her, asleep and dreaming on the edge of wild.

We pick out what game to play, what songs

we want to hear sung and we stay

on this side of the window.

Denise Pendleton holds an MFA in Poetry from Washington University and is a recipient of The Jinx Walker Poetry Prize of the Academy of the American Poets. Her poems have appeared in American Sports Poems edited by May Swenson and Northwest Review, Tar River Poetry, and Kerning among others. Pendleton has taught writing to college students and held a variety of nonprofit jobs as an educator “from the balcony” to promote reading for all ages.