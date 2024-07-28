Exciting Changes at San Antonio Review

Friends,

We have some important and exciting news to share about the future of San Antonio Review!

New Publishing Schedule

After much consideration, we've decided to shift from our current twice-weekly publication model to a quarterly issue schedule. Our first quarterly issue, which will be San Antonio Review's seventh issue, will go live on September 25, 2024. This change will allow us to engage more deeply with each piece we receive and continue to bring you high-quality content.

The call for submissions for our Fall issue is still open, but the deadline is approaching fast! If you want your work to be considered, please submit by the end of this month. For more details on how to submit, visit our submissions page. Rest assured, all previously published work will remain accessible on our website.

New Awards for Contributors

We are excited to announce a new initiative for each issue of San Antonio Review: we will be awarding $25 to a poet, a prose writer, and an artist, chosen by members of our editorial collective. These awards are funded through the submission fees we charge, which help cover the costs of running our submission portal and other necessary expenses. While our earnings from submission fees are modest (around $90 total for this issue), we are committed to giving back to our community of creators.

Print Editions on Hold

While we know many of you appreciate the tactile experience of a printed journal, we are currently holding off on publishing print editions until we can find an affordable, collaborative platform to create the necessary PDFs and layouts. If anyone is interested in volunteering their skills to help us get back to print, we'd love to hear from you!

Support SAR with Your Donations

As always, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to keep San Antonio Review alive and thriving. We are accepting donations again and truly appreciate any help you can provide. Every bit makes a difference in helping us support artists and writers and continue our mission of fostering thoughtful dialogue.

Explore Our Previous Issues

In the meantime, don't forget that you can read all of our previous issues online and purchase them through Bookshop. Your purchases not only support us but also independent bookstores.

A Big Thank You to Our Team

A special shoutout to Arvilla Fee, our Managing Editor, and Yolanda Pena Wright, our Poetry Editor, for their incredible dedication and hard work. Their efforts have been instrumental in bringing our seventh issue to life and ensuring that San Antonio Review remains a space for diverse voices and ideas.

Thank you all for your continued support and engagement. We look forward to this new chapter for San Antonio Review and to sharing more great art and writing with you.