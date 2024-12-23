Photo by Aaron Burden: Pexels.com

I don’t believe in losing hope.

I believe in finding it

perhaps by making pesto

or deadheading irises

when I can be surrounded

by what’s still alive:

my garden, defying a childhood

framed in the gutter’s litter

tossed newspapers soaked in rain,

smudged in dog shit. The dead-end

street around the corner

offered paradise—an empty lot

with flowering weeds.

Was that a loss

of hope? Or a grasping

for what I longed for

when I thought the world

could stretch its lazy arms

and deliver, all in good time.

With age, time thins, seedlings

harden, shrivel--leaving

only wisdom, a path emerging

through tangled roots

leading to the adage: what is,

is. All that changes

is how to breathe, choose

the dark center of the iris,

the nectar, the bees.

D. Dina Friedman’s newest books are the poetry collection Here in Sanctuary—Whirling, (Querencia Press) and the short-story collection Immigrants (Creators Press), which was first runner up in the short-story category for the Eric Hoffer Award. Her previous books include two YA novels, Escaping Into the Night (Simon and Schuster) and Playing Dad’s Song (Farrar Straus Giroux) and one book of poetry Wolf in the Suitcase (Finishing Line Press). Dina has published in over a hundred literary journals including Rattle, Salamander, The Sun, Mass Poetry, Crab Orchard Review, Cider Press Review, Lilith, and Rhino. She has received two Best of the Net and four Pushcart Prize nominations.