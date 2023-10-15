Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Nov 15, 2023

Chalk Lines

"I examined my carefully constructed ribbon edge binding"

by Madeleine French
Published on Nov 15, 2023
Chalk Lines

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

To ease my mind with craft
I marked scratchy-soft linen
with blue chalk
to center a monogram
that’s stitching now
on the embroidery machine
(you can hear it
howling
like a leaf blower)
and I drew
white X’s to reinforce
the leather straps I’ll sew
with a roller foot and
a size 90 needle on
my old Elna
then, I examined
my carefully constructed
ribbon edge binding—
which lies straight now
(I ripped it out twice)
thanks to the lines I sketched with a clear ruler and
a pink chalk triangle, held between my thumb and pointer
My cares fell away, like
petals from a flower
only pastel dust remains

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. You may find her in front of a sewing machine, behind a copy of Persuasion, or occasionally on Twitter, @maddiethinks. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Roi Fainéant Press, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Schuylkill Valley Journal, The Madrigal, Remington Review, Door Is A Jar, The Westchester Review, and elsewhere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
