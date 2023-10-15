Chalk Lines

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

To ease my mind with craft

I marked scratchy-soft linen

with blue chalk

to center a monogram

that’s stitching now

on the embroidery machine

(you can hear it

howling

like a leaf blower)

and I drew

white X’s to reinforce

the leather straps I’ll sew

with a roller foot and

a size 90 needle on

my old Elna

then, I examined

my carefully constructed

ribbon edge binding—

which lies straight now

(I ripped it out twice)

thanks to the lines I sketched with a clear ruler and

a pink chalk triangle, held between my thumb and pointer

My cares fell away, like

petals from a flower

only pastel dust remains

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. You may find her in front of a sewing machine, behind a copy of Persuasion, or occasionally on Twitter, @maddiethinks. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Roi Fainéant Press, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Schuylkill Valley Journal, The Madrigal, Remington Review, Door Is A Jar, The Westchester Review, and elsewhere.