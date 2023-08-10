At the Waterfall

Photo by Nextvoyage: Pexels.com

The unpredictable water orchestrates

a force of sound

through a watchful landscape.

A constant breath reverberates

as clouds spread themselves

to bear weightless shades

across wind-carved

trees and whales of rock.

Transforming the quivering flux

into a circuit of power,

an upfling of savagery

its drenched elements

hurrying into frame,

transparent and deep-seated

where the traveller's eye

translates the chaotic and reconciled scene.

Byron Beynon coordinated Wales's contribution to the anthology Fifty

Strong (Heinemann). His work has featured in several publications including San Pedro River Review, Cyphers, Nixes Mate, Wasafiri, The London Magazine, Poetry Wales, Third Wednesday, English: The Journal of the English Association and the anthology The Polaris Trilogy (Poems for the Moon - published by Brick Street Poetry, Inc 2023). He is the author of several collections including The Echoing Coastline (Agenda Editions). His most recent collection Where Shadows Stir (The Seventh Quarry Press) was launched at the birthplace of Dylan Thomas, Swansea, in February 2023.

