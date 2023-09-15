Photo by Steve Johnson: Pexels.com

The Blue Mattress

– after no one . . . but me



The first time I levitated

was my first day in the hospital’s

blue crib. I commanded

the mattress pad to rise,

then for us to shrink.

We flew out an air vent.

I banged my head on a duct.

That’s how I got this cowlick,

or as I call it, a ducklick.

These things aren’t genetic.

I would know, as I’ve no DNA.

It fell out when I miniaturized.

This is when the cover up began.

They found a double helix

on the floor, and deduced,

as doctors do, it was mine –

my secret, second umbilical cord.

It’s not uncommon. Moses had one.

His mom didn’t tie it securely

to the pier. Later, as he drifted

down the Nile, he saw it slice the river

and turn its river flow from south

to north. Then it caught in the reeds.

That’s how he was found.

In his old age at the Red Sea,

he remembered this trick and conjured

spiritus praecisus umbilicus.

But you know all this.

Everyone does. It’s medical

fact. And this is how I breached

the hospital and learned to live

on my own and feed myself

with mine own hands. Who needs

maternal attachments when I can

make myself invisible and fly

on a mattress of possibility.

For over twenty years, Tom Holmes is the founding editor of Redactions: Poetry & Poetics. Holmes is also the author of five full-length collections of poetry, including The Book of Incurable Dreams (forthcoming from Xavier Review Press) and The Cave, which won The Bitter Oleander Press Library of Poetry Book Award for 2013, as well as four chapbooks. He teaches at Nashville State Community College (Clarksville). His writings about wine, poetry book reviews, and poetry can be found at his blog, The Line Break: thelinebreak.wordpress.com/. Follow him on Twitter: @TheLineBreak