“Put Nothing in its Place,” acrylic on canvas, Brianna Keeper

Still, if I stand back from

these Hiroshige prints

I feel an absence accumulate

like rain cupped in hosta leaves.

So I enter, glad-handed, the pass

between Mario and Okabe

and greet my fellow travelers —

kon’nichiwa, genkidesuka….

They smile tired little smiles,

relieved that I’m not a bandit

but only a rough old foreigner

tongue-tied by ordinary speech.

The green slopes pour like waterfalls.

Trees lurch and cling and threaten

to crush unwary trekkers,

but we’re sure they’ll never fall.

William Doreski has published three critical studies and several collections of poetry. His poetry, essays, reviews, and fiction have appeared in many print and online journals. He has taught writing and literature at Emerson, Goddard, Boston University and Keene State College. His most recent books are A Black River, A Dark Fall, a poetry collection, and Train to Providence, a collaboration with photographer Rodger Kingston.