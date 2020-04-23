Pre-Order SAR Volume III | Summer 2020

And get a free sticker.
We’re very happy/relieved to announce that the order for the print proof of San Antonio Review’s third issue was placed yesterday afternoon. While we wait for it to arrive, our editor and publisher will finally write the introductory editor’s note and finally finish the reviews he’s included in the issue. Once we’ve reviewed and made any necessary fixes to the physical version, we will enable it for print distribution throughout the world.
What can you look forward to?
Over 230 pages of
Poetry
How to Swim with Dolphins | Jennifer Hill
If Someone Says Catalina | Margot Kahn
The Falls | Larry Smith
Giving the Finger to Mr. Death | Larry Smith
Mingo Dreaming | Larry Smith
The River | Larry Smith
Waiting for the Coming Storm | David Prather
Banff | Joyce Schmid
Flight to Managua | Neysa King
The Tree Line Distant and Still | Nicolas Visconti
Two Covid-19 Poems | Alan Altimont, Ph.D.
Fiction
Kings in Exile | Robert Mcguill
Getting It down | Anna Schott
Santa Always Blows His Cover | Alex Z. Salinas
Remember Goliad | Luke Neftali Villafranca
Treehouse | John Bonanni
Three Steaks and You’re out | Schuyler Bishop
Art
Outside My Box | Kerry Hugins
Seashell Translations | Kerry Hugins
Poppie | Kerry Hugins
Please Kick Me | John Weik
Rigid and Strong | John Weik
Reprimand | John Weik
Eliza’s Austin | Eliza Gandy
Jump on the Water | Emanuela Franco
Jaguar | Christine Sloan Stoddard
Let’s Live Here | Molly Knobloch
Candy Dreams | Molly Knobloch
Winter Swimming | Molly Knobloch
Essays
2019 Birthday Lecture: The Countercultural Vision of History | Peter Berard, Ph.D.
My Knees, Anthony Bourdain and Depression | Rich Furman, Ph.D.
Solidarity | Kimberly Tolson
Children | John Bonanni
Team of Mules | Gregory Stephens
An Interview
Interview with John Whitbourn | Peter Berard, Ph.D.
Reviews
Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns | Russell Arben Fox, Ph.D.
Warring Warbles Within | William O. Pate II
A Worker’s Worth | William O. Pate II
More Poetry
Box | Stephen Roger Powers
A Long Way from Underground | Stephen Roger Powers
My Gallery | Sandeep Kumar Mishra
Other Little Brother | Tom C. Hunley
Special | Tom C. Hunley
Dirty Looks | Tom C. Hunley
A Lost Colleague | David A. Grenardo
You Will Not | David A. Grenardo
The Grass Is Never Greener | John Patrick Robbins
His Hands | Br. Tom Giardino, S.M.
Song for Daniel | Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal
“How Do You Know You Can Do Better?” | Ace Boggess
and more!
In the meantime, we’re offering copies for pre-order at a discounted price of $17.00 per copy. The retail price will be $20.20. Those who pre-order will receive their copies from the first batch ordered. Alternatively, you can request your local bookstores and libraries to order copies or wait for it to appear on Bookshop.org (I don’t know how often they update their listings from distributors).
Given the load our printer is under, it will likely land in your mailbox sometime in June. If you wait to order from a bookstore, it may be July before they have it in stock.
To place a pre-order, click a button or scan the below QR code:
We look forward to sharing our work with you! Thank you!