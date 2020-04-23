Pre-Order SAR Volume III | Summer 2020

We’re very happy/relieved to announce that the order for the print proof of San Antonio Review’s third issue was placed yesterday afternoon. While we wait for it to arrive, our editor and publisher will finally write the introductory editor’s note and finally finish the reviews he’s included in the issue. Once we’ve reviewed and made any necessary fixes to the physical version, we will enable it for print distribution throughout the world.

What can you look forward to?

Over 230 pages of

Poetry

How to Swim with Dolphins | Jennifer Hill

If Someone Says Catalina | Margot Kahn

The Falls | Larry Smith

Giving the Finger to Mr. Death | Larry Smith

Mingo Dreaming | Larry Smith

The River | Larry Smith

Waiting for the Coming Storm | David Prather

Banff | Joyce Schmid

Flight to Managua | Neysa King

The Tree Line Distant and Still | Nicolas Visconti

Two Covid-19 Poems | Alan Altimont, Ph.D.

Fiction

Kings in Exile | Robert Mcguill

Getting It down | Anna Schott

Santa Always Blows His Cover | Alex Z. Salinas

Remember Goliad | Luke Neftali Villafranca

Treehouse | John Bonanni

Three Steaks and You’re out | Schuyler Bishop

Art

Outside My Box | Kerry Hugins

Seashell Translations | Kerry Hugins

Poppie | Kerry Hugins

Please Kick Me | John Weik

Rigid and Strong | John Weik

Reprimand | John Weik

Eliza’s Austin | Eliza Gandy

Jump on the Water | Emanuela Franco

Jaguar | Christine Sloan Stoddard

Let’s Live Here | Molly Knobloch

Candy Dreams | Molly Knobloch

Winter Swimming | Molly Knobloch

Essays

2019 Birthday Lecture: The Countercultural Vision of History | Peter Berard, Ph.D.

My Knees, Anthony Bourdain and Depression | Rich Furman, Ph.D.

Solidarity | Kimberly Tolson

Children | John Bonanni

Team of Mules | Gregory Stephens

An Interview

Interview with John Whitbourn | Peter Berard, Ph.D.

Reviews

Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns | Russell Arben Fox, Ph.D.

Warring Warbles Within | William O. Pate II

A Worker’s Worth | William O. Pate II

More Poetry

Box | Stephen Roger Powers

A Long Way from Underground | Stephen Roger Powers

My Gallery | Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Other Little Brother | Tom C. Hunley

Special | Tom C. Hunley

Dirty Looks | Tom C. Hunley

A Lost Colleague | David A. Grenardo

You Will Not | David A. Grenardo

The Grass Is Never Greener | John Patrick Robbins

His Hands | Br. Tom Giardino, S.M.

Song for Daniel | Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal

“How Do You Know You Can Do Better?” | Ace Boggess

and more!

In the meantime, we’re offering copies for pre-order at a discounted price of $17.00 per copy. The retail price will be $20.20. Those who pre-order will receive their copies from the first batch ordered. Alternatively, you can request your local bookstores and libraries to order copies or wait for it to appear on Bookshop.org (I don’t know how often they update their listings from distributors).

Given the load our printer is under, it will likely land in your mailbox sometime in June. If you wait to order from a bookstore, it may be July before they have it in stock.

To place a pre-order, click a button or scan the below QR code:

We look forward to sharing our work with you! Thank you!