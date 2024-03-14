Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

Since my injury, I have discovered

my left hand is still a child.

It can’t brush its own teeth

or wash its own face.

It can’t even spoon itself food

without spilling.

Its scrawl reveals it

to be perhaps three or four, at most,

despite its advanced vocabulary.

The right hand has always held custody

but now the left hand is in charge,

home alone, playing with fire,

burning a dinner no one will eat.

Joyce Kelley is a professor of English at Auburn University at Montgomery where she teaches courses in British and American literature.