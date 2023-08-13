Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

barren badlands scorched

sculpted buttes painted fiery palette

sweltry, arid wind blasted

blood orange dust swirled

worn sandstone sizzled

unprotected mudstone pitted

narrow gullies carved

mesas striated with mineral pigments

desert marigolds withered

black lichen clinged

salt brush tumbled

moisture depleted

skin sunbaked, blistered

lips cracked

mouth parched

unable to utter one word

damp scent permeated

somber thunderhead threatened

momentarily hid the setting sun

lavender, gray subdued

She sank to her knees

head cocked back

eyes squeezed closed;

she waited

tongue extended

yearned for a taste

fleeting deluge

dirty tracks etched her face

one cloud breathed life

into her desert

Suzanne Cottrell is the author of three poetry chapbooks: Gifts of the Seasons, Autumn and Winter; Gifts of the Seasons, Spring and Summer; and Scarred Resilience; and a hybrid book, Nature Calls Outside My Window, A Collection of Poems and Stories (Kelsay Books). Her poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. She lives with her husband in central, rural North Carolina. She is an outdoor enthusiast and retired teacher, who enjoys reading, hiking, knitting, Pilates, and yoga. Read more about her writing journey at www.suzanneswords.com.