Photo by Arun Kr: Pexels.com

At a late early hour

I fizzled out of sheets;

covers seemed draped

over a body lazily as if to say,

“He may or may not rise again”

To the carpet, to the floor

to the drooping brass handle on the door

I turned the knob with a firm grip

and heard a noise like this:

saxophone scream and squeal

shredding like claws of steel

or nails down a chalkboard

I drank saltwater from the tap

though the nearest ocean is miles away;

I’m deep underwater today

and tonight I go submerged again;

this submarine I can’t get

free of, what was I thinking of

when I tangled myself in these times

these saltwater downs of my life

Noah Walters is originally from Marion, Illinois. He is pursuing degrees in economics and accounting and is the 2023-2024 recipient of the Evans Harrington Creative Writing Award for Poetry at the University of Mississippi.

