Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Aug 11, 2024DOI

Saltwater Downs

"I drank saltwater from the tap though the nearest ocean is miles away"

by Noah Walters
Published onAug 11, 2024
Saltwater Downs

Photo by Arun Kr: Pexels.com

At a late early hour
I fizzled out of sheets;
covers seemed draped
over a body lazily as if to say,
“He may or may not rise again”

To the carpet, to the floor
to the drooping brass handle on the door
I turned the knob with a firm grip
and heard a noise like this:
saxophone scream and squeal
shredding like claws of steel
or nails down a chalkboard

I drank saltwater from the tap
though the nearest ocean is miles away;
I’m deep underwater today
and tonight I go submerged again;
this submarine I can’t get
free of, what was I thinking of
when I tangled myself in these times
these saltwater downs of my life

Noah Walters is originally from Marion, Illinois. He is pursuing degrees in economics and accounting and is the 2023-2024 recipient of the Evans Harrington Creative Writing Award for Poetry at the University of Mississippi.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with