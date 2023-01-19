Pleasure Principle

Photo by Aline Nadai: Pexels.com

The purpose of this exercise is to prove that red, at a deep enough depth, looks blue.

*

That light runs over the same beige bramble of brain.

*

I believe in the dialectic.

*

This hopscotch across hedonism, this day held up, cowlicked, & humbled by another.

*

It’s a handle if you don’t forget it’s a hatchet—the blade’s question mark at the top.

*

More people would rather be the most miserable person than the most pleasured pig.

*

A pen your bones become part of the filth of if you fall in.

*

I’ve devoured animal after animal, let them bite a little back, seen the sting & liked it better that way.

*

Now I’m sure I’m ununderstandable, gravel in a tire, an umbrella warning of a wrung-out sky.

*

How I swear I’m the smartest in a room and the cranium most full of fried egg.

*

Neither is true, so one is more true.

*

Recycled in the basin of a fountain or rotten in its plumbing, all thought is rain.

*

Don’t trust me right now.

*

But it’s honest when I say, my lover & I argue, then I wash the dishes under too hot water & imagine my skin sloughing down the drain.

*

In the hours they write, philosophers ask how long one’s legs can shamble, not guided by a mind.

*

A pig’s head, separated from the body, aspires to aspic, head cheese.

*

When I look at my head on the microscope platter, I see two planets on course to collide or kiss.

*

One, I named pleasure, the other I named pain.

Lucas Jorgensen is a poet and educator from Cleveland, Ohio. He has his MFA from New York University, and is currently a PhD student at the University of North Texas. His work has previously appeared in or is forthcoming from Poetry, The Massachusetts Review, Pleaides, Fugue, and others.