People Haiku: Old Spice, Solo, Partisan & Time

Photo by Vlad Chitan: Pexels.com

Old Spice

dying rich old man

gets one final haircut, then

cuts off all his heirs

Solo

Without a partner,

the deaf man dances even

when the music stops

Partisan

Words of interest

often fail to find purchase

when bankrupt minds close

Time

Spent sun dies and sinks

Ocean swallows and forgets —

I’m so damned mortal!

Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay