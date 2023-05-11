Skip to main content
PoetryHaiku
People Haiku: Old Spice, Solo, Partisan & Time

I'm so damned mortal

by Hugh Findlay
Photo by Vlad Chitan: Pexels.com

Old Spice

dying rich old man
gets one final haircut, then
cuts off all his heirs

Solo

Without a partner,
the deaf man dances even
when the music stops

Partisan

Words of interest
often fail to find purchase
when bankrupt minds close

Time

Spent sun dies and sinks
Ocean swallows and forgets —
I’m so damned mortal!

Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff.  Instagram: @hughmanfindlay

