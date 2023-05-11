People Haiku: Old Spice, Solo, Partisan & Time

Login to discuss
Old Spice
dying rich old man
gets one final haircut, then
cuts off all his heirs
Solo
Without a partner,
the deaf man dances even
when the music stops
Partisan
Words of interest
often fail to find purchase
when bankrupt minds close
Time
Spent sun dies and sinks
Ocean swallows and forgets —
I’m so damned mortal!
Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay