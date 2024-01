~Photo by Fabrice Villard: Unsplash.com

fallen branches

in virgin snow

abstract languages emerge

Trae Stewart is an emerging queer poet and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner. He writes poetry to center and ground himself so that he may best help others. Trae's poetry has been recently featured in Aurum Journal, orangepeel, and Survive & Thrive. He is also a widely published academic researcher and seasoned educator.