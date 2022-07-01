State Worker's Skeptical Bedtime Prayer

O Lord, methinks I'll call you Lord. Are you

Affixed up there on high, or somewhere else?

And us lowdown in murk mistaking blue

Above as heaven, hell beneath cool grass.

It matters not to me, as I assume

Some gods cannot exist except in dreams,

In trifling songs. I guess most folks presume

To hear from you by way of simple hymns

Or over-the-counter meds hallucinations.

My mood's been altered by rum. I'd like to mellow

And spy just once, you, big fellow. Creations

Upon creations! So, might I feast on crow?

This bottle's full of nothing. I'll say good night

And find the faith to know you'll get the lights.

Harold Whit Williams is a prize-winning poet and longtime guitarist for the indie rock band Cotton Mather. He is the recipient of the 2020 FutureCycle Poetry Book Prize, the Mississippi Review Poetry Prize, and the Robert Phillips Poetry Chapbook Prize. The author of five books of poetry, Williams lives in Austin, Texas where he records lo-fi music as Daily Worker and catalogs the KUT Collection for the University of Texas Libraries. A Rain Ancestral is his sixth book of poems, but the first released by San Antonio Review Press.

Get your copy of A Rain Ancestral from an independent bookstore.