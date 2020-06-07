Letter to MALC from Community

For archival; not publication.
To the Members of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus,
As Mexican-Americans and Rio Grande Valley residents, we are disappointed that you have blatantly ignored the calls against state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.'s record that has harmed our Valley community for over 30 years.
Recently, there have been disparaging attacks vilifying and questioning our decision as Valley residents to continue using the nickname “Sucio Lucio,” a moniker that previous community members have used to describe the dirty political tactics Senator Lucio has employed for decades. Sen. Lucio has earned the title of “Sucio Lucio” because of his anti-worker, anti-LGBTQIA+, anti-immigrant, anti-choice, anti-environment, and anti-public education voting record.
Sen. Lucio’s campaign claims we are using this term to be racist despite knowing that we are using it to call out his dirty dealings and politics. El es un político sucio. If he is concerned about racism, why did he fail to speak up when it mattered the most? There was no statement issued by his campaign in response to the various Black Lives Matter protests that were held in his district at a time when race relations were resonating nationally and shared locally. He prefers to represent and maintain relationships with far-right activists, anti-LGBT groups, extreme anti-abortion groups, and more. We are Sen. Lucio’s constituents and are calling him out for failing us.
Sen. Lucio and his colleagues in the Rio Grande Valley have enjoyed years in office without listening to constituents’ concerns. They have used the Democratic Party label to get elected without question. Most of us have organized and lobbied with the support and training from organizations like Planned Parenthood Texas Votes and Texas Freedom Network, and have experienced first-hand our legislators’ refusal to talk with their constituents. The new generation of Valley voters will not stand behind representatives that vote for anti-LGBT, anti-choice, anti-worker, anti-environment, and anti-immigrant legislation.
This runoff election between Sen. Lucio and Sara Stapleton Barrera is an opportunity for SD 27 to lead the conversation and uplift the voices who have been calling Sen. Lucio out on his dirty politics. It is time to elect someone who will listen and fight for us. We will continue to organize and call him out the way we see fit, as it is our community and our lives on the line.
In community,
Ismael Melendez
Denisce Palacios
Jordan Fox Navarro
Vicente Martinez Jr
Sandra Villarreal
Omar A. Casas Jr.
Michelle Vallejo
Ofelia Alonso
Victoria Guerrero
Sandra S. Barba
Jose Colon-Uvalles II
Claudia Michelle Serrano
Juan Villela
Rebekah Hinojosa
Nansi Guevara
José A. Jiménez Jr
Deyna Julianna Loera
Veronique Medrano
Emma C. Guevara
Rudy Hinojosa
Jose Pablo Rojas
Aileen Garza
Jacob Brandon Ramirez
Nancy Cárdenas Peña
John-Michael Torres
Fernando Alonso Jr
Dani Marrero Hi
Natalie Marquez
Jacqueline Hernandez
Reed Smetter
Freddy Jimenez
Abigail M. Avila
Sissi Yado
Erika Galindo
Andres Bernal
Alán Díaz-Santana
Cristina Garcia
Margarita Gonzalez
Alexis Elicerio
JJ Gaitan
Madeleine Croll
Mia Croll
Jacqueline Arias
Rolando Garza Jr.
Jason D. Vallejo
Adriana Nieto
Isidro Leal
Gisela Zuniga
Stephanie Alvarez
Clarissa Conde
Gonzalo Guerra
Jessica Conde
Andrea Juarez
Sergio Barrera
Carlos Repetto Ayala
Berenice Cruz Marquez
Flor Martinez
Amanda Lee Tovar
Joshua Teodoraquis Torres
Ricky Garza
Jimena L. Alonso
Mark J. Kawsan
Fish Fiorucci
Denisse Molina-Castro
Cathryn Celine Torres
Jose Guadalupe Villagran
Ileen Montemayor
Deborah Noemi Ortiz
Claudia Cuellar
Yasmine Gonzalez
Dulce C. Mendoza
Marisol Cervantes
Adrian Castellanos
Giselle Martinez
Norma Herrera
Stephanie Altamirano
Cynthia Carrizales
Derik Escobedo
Jazmin Gonzalez
Cindy Candia
Denni Arjona
Sydney Ramon
Rosanna A. Cuéllar
Melissa Ortiz
Rafael Martinez
Andrea Negrete
Aimeé Treviño
Stephanie Perez
Flor Saldivar
Juanita Renee V. Rivas
Sadie Hernandez
Josue Ramirez
Josette Angelique Hinojosa