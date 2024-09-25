Those Troubling Obscenities of Saxophones

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

“He heard the rhythmic troubling obscenities of saxophones.”

~William Faulkner, Soldier’s Pay

I met Wayne Shorter in a dream

somewhere in a sunny club,

light pouring through the windows,

bouncing off the beach,

slinging diamonds off each

cresting wave. He smiled,

picked up his tenor

and started playing Footprints,

the repetition of the riff

becoming a prayer, notes

blending with the waves, the

rhythm becoming a chant,

the shore a sunny temple

where laughing monks refused

to let me wake.

When was I taught that the world was profane?

That a saxophone and the sound of

surf pounding wasn’t holy enough?

The monks nudged me, saying wake!

Embrace the rhythm, the troubling

obscenities, the sound of Footprints on the shore.

Wayne smiled and began to chant softly,

and then I was chanting as I came back

to the world, saxophones filling my head,

slowly unpacking what I thought was profane.

Gene Hyde lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. His writing and photography have appeared in such publications as Appalachian Journal, The Banyan Review, Raven's Perch, Valley Voices, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, and Mountains Piled Upon Mountains: Appalachian Nature Writing in the Anthropocene.