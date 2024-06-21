All the Marks I'll See to the End

Photo by cottonbros studio: Pexels.com

O floater in my eye,

curlicue that darts away from direct gaze:

On my lover a traveling

beauty spot on her face then

chest, thigh and foot.

A wingless bug buzzless in my periphery

ascending to escape my swiping hand.

Zigzags across bright sky

like an ellipsis of miniature migrating birds.

O mundane scars:

Teenage acne craters

more recently camouflaged by wrinkles.

A staple-stamped incision - - -

beneath its dashes, mesh holding

my weakened guts in check.

O body constellations…

Probed yearly by an orbit of physicians,

my aging universe continues its trajectory:

Connecting the astronomical count of dots –

brown moles, skin tags, cherry angiomas

– reveals the sagging Hunter on my torso, mild

Boar nearby, misshapen Horned Goat below.

David A. Goodrum, writer/photographer, lives in Corvallis, Oregon. His work has appeared in Tar River Poetry, The Inflectionist Review, Passengers Journal, Scapegoat Review, Triggerfish Critical Review, Tampa Review, among others. Other publications include a chapbook, Sparse Poetica (Audience Askew, 12/2023), and a book, Vitals and Other Signs of Life (The Poetry Box, 6/2024). See additional work (poetry and photography) at www.davidgoodrum.com.