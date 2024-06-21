All the Marks I'll See to the End

"O body constellations…Probed yearly by an orbit of physicians"
O floater in my eye,
curlicue that darts away from direct gaze:
On my lover a traveling
beauty spot on her face then
chest, thigh and foot.
A wingless bug buzzless in my periphery
ascending to escape my swiping hand.
Zigzags across bright sky
like an ellipsis of miniature migrating birds.
O mundane scars:
Teenage acne craters
more recently camouflaged by wrinkles.
A staple-stamped incision - - -
beneath its dashes, mesh holding
my weakened guts in check.
O body constellations…
Probed yearly by an orbit of physicians,
my aging universe continues its trajectory:
Connecting the astronomical count of dots –
brown moles, skin tags, cherry angiomas
– reveals the sagging Hunter on my torso, mild
Boar nearby, misshapen Horned Goat below.
David A. Goodrum, writer/photographer, lives in Corvallis, Oregon. His work has appeared in Tar River Poetry, The Inflectionist Review, Passengers Journal, Scapegoat Review, Triggerfish Critical Review, Tampa Review, among others. Other publications include a chapbook, Sparse Poetica (Audience Askew, 12/2023), and a book, Vitals and Other Signs of Life (The Poetry Box, 6/2024). See additional work (poetry and photography) at www.davidgoodrum.com.