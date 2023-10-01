Return from Desert

Photo by Tom Fisk: Pexels.com

Back from the desert and loving it

both the visit and the return.

The powerful plane deiced in Chicago.

Brittlebush, difficulty distinguishing acacia from ironwood.

Mesquite, and plenty of paloverde.

A good jazz band in Phoenix, their own style, no apology.

Could you also love your cancer? Your final diagnosis yours and yours alone.

The winter storm that kept us on the tarmac three hours

followed us home. Used to be

when weather made the headlines, that was good news.

No more. Those melting icecaps and incoming meteors.

Some pray, some stay still, some keep playing.

Anyway, notwithstanding inexorably expanding or otherwise rapidly

contracting universes

I saw cercocarpus, phainopepla, tomentilla, saguaro, and a great guitarist.

Prayers were answered.

Robert Ronnow's most recent poetry collections are New & Selected Poems: 1975-2005 (Barnwood Press, 2007) and Communicating the Bird (Broken Publications, 2012). Visit his web site at www.ronnowpoetry.com.